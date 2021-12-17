WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.77

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and traded as high as $44.10. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 164,389 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1,492.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 44.4% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $60,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 24.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 16,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

