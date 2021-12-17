WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.99 and last traded at $51.94. 160,589 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 128,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.84.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 585.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000.

