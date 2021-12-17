Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 179,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 569.5 days.
Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $113.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.34. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $106.91 and a 52 week high of $114.20.
About Wolters Kluwer
