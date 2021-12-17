Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 179,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 569.5 days.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $113.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.34. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $106.91 and a 52 week high of $114.20.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

