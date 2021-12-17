Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Price Tops $49.44 on Exchanges

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for $49.44 or 0.00105389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market capitalization of $314,984.12 and approximately $2,233.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wolves of Wall Street

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

