Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield Sells 108,900 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.11, for a total value of $29,850,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $273.88. 2,200,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,052. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,049.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.60 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

