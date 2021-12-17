Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is Growth Interface Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Growth Interface Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for approximately 10.3% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Growth Interface Management LLC owned 0.15% of Workday worth $93,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $272.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.99. The firm has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,025.11, a P/E/G ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.60 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 625,517 shares of company stock worth $162,682,147. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

