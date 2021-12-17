Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Gap Down to $134.23

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $134.23, but opened at $124.28. Workiva shares last traded at $122.68, with a volume of 172 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.99 and its 200 day moving average is $133.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $2,491,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,041,000 shares of company stock worth $157,151,175. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,235,000 after buying an additional 121,366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 15.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,206,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,683,000 after purchasing an additional 292,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 1,215.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,169 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.3% during the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,104,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 14.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,087,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,115,000 after purchasing an additional 133,695 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.