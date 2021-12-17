Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Worthington Industries has raised its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Worthington Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of WOR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.62. 1,079,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,963. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $57.26. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Worthington Industries stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,043 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Worthington Industries worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

