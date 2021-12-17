Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Trading Down 3% This Week (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $454,558.17 and $1,042.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $6.93 or 0.00014697 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00052938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.60 or 0.08231915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00076951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,043.82 or 0.99794046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00050855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

