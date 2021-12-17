Wrapped BNB 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.69 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $522.93 or 0.01129708 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.83 billion and $1.69 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00053109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,858.63 or 0.08335991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00077258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,377.68 or 1.00192017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00050676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002746 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,404,989 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

