WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 434,900 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the November 15th total of 308,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS WUXIF opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71. WuXi AppTec has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $25.15.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

