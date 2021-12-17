Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,587,800 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the November 15th total of 17,057,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 194.8 days.

WYNMF opened at $0.74 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WYNMF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Macau from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

