Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Trading Down 1.7%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) shares were down 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 14,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 41,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XEBEF shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

