Xensor (XSR) Market Cap Tops $2.40 Million

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Xensor has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Xensor coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Xensor has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $44,551.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00041379 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.13 or 0.00205939 BTC.

Xensor Coin Profile

Xensor is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,641,489,283 coins. Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc/index_en.html . The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot . Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

