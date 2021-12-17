XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Bank of America

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Get XOS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XOS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.93. 23,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,226. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31. XOS has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that XOS will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XOS news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Mattson acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $738,173.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOS. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About XOS

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.