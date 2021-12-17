XSGD (XSGD) Market Cap Reaches $176.83 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. XSGD has a market cap of $176.83 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001594 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, XSGD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00053236 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.59 or 0.08214034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00077307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,687.16 or 0.99659341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00050371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 277,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 241,961,377 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

