yAxis Market Cap Reaches $1.35 Million (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. yAxis has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $6,625.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yAxis coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00003118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.83 or 0.08254589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00076881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,632.38 or 1.00012586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00050692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002719 BTC.

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

