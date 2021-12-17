Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.99

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.99 and traded as high as C$14.13. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$14.00, with a volume of 8,088 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.63, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of C$387.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.19.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$70.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

About Yellow Pages (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

