YGGDRASH (YEED) Price Down 3.5% This Week

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00039037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00198821 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YEED is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

