YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,222 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 193.5% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 844,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $173.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $149.96 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $455.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

