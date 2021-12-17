Yield Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $625,882.49 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $625,882.49 and $50,116.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 41.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

