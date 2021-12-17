Yield Stake Finance Price Hits $4.06 (YI12)

Yield Stake Finance (CURRENCY:YI12) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Yield Stake Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.06 or 0.00008857 BTC on exchanges. Yield Stake Finance has a market cap of $45,130.27 and $139.00 worth of Yield Stake Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yield Stake Finance has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00053227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,817.38 or 0.08323828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00077131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,972.80 or 1.00244033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00050327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Yield Stake Finance Profile

Yield Stake Finance’s total supply is 11,111 coins. The official website for Yield Stake Finance is yifistake.finance . Yield Stake Finance’s official Twitter account is @Yfinance12 . The official message board for Yield Stake Finance is medium.com/@yfinance12

