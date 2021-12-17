yieldwatch Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38,498.00 (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. yieldwatch has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $38,498.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,424,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

