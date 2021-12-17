YOU COIN (YOU) Price Reaches $0.0038

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. YOU COIN has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $132,225.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039725 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.46 or 0.00203291 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.