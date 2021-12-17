Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $20,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.42.

YUM opened at $133.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.21. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

