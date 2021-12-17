Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $133.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.21. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.42.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

