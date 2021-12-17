Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report sales of $8.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.23 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $8.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $46.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.01 billion to $47.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $50.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.61 billion to $52.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.18.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $348.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.90. The company has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $261.54 and a 12 month high of $400.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

