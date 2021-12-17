Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.21). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.36. 2,105,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,542. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. Design Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,566,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 603,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 612,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 864.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,205,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,975 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

