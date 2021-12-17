Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will announce sales of $310.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.00 million and the highest is $318.82 million. Franco-Nevada posted sales of $304.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 134.9% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,784 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,763 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $125,069,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 44.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,551,000 after acquiring an additional 820,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNV opened at $133.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.01. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

