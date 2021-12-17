Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. J & J Snack Foods reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 722.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $153.16 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $134.68 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.24%.

J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

