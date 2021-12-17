Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $444.74 Million

Equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will post sales of $444.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $444.80 million and the lowest is $444.70 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $335.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

OUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of OUT opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.