Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report sales of $3.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.83 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 218.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,935 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 35.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

