Zacks: Analysts Expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.37 Billion

Brokerages expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to announce $11.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.24 billion. American International Group reported sales of $11.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year sales of $46.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.76 billion to $47.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $46.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.25 billion to $47.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American International Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 117,205 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in American International Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,799,000 after acquiring an additional 213,927 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in American International Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in American International Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,463,000 after purchasing an additional 276,201 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIG opened at $55.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51. American International Group has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

