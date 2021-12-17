Zacks: Analysts Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,776. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $143.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.14. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,201 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 39.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 181,423 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.