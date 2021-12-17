Zacks: Analysts Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $829.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to post sales of $829.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $830.00 million and the lowest is $828.00 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $809.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $84.72 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $145.19. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.32 and its 200 day moving average is $102.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349,325 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $131,726,000 after acquiring an additional 526,426 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 518,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 2,182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 519,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,731,000 after acquiring an additional 496,314 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

