Zacks: Analysts Expect First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) will report earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings. First Wave BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($3.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($5.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($3.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Wave BioPharma.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.48).

FWBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Wave BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FWBI opened at $1.44 on Friday. First Wave BioPharma has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Wave BioPharma (FWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.