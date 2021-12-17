Zacks: Analysts Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

KDP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.68. 10,609,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,373,032. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.