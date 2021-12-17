Zacks: Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Brokerages expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will post $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $6.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Landstar System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System stock opened at $174.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.34 and a 200-day moving average of $164.26. Landstar System has a one year low of $132.23 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

