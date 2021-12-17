Zacks: Analysts Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to report sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $747.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

VAC opened at $146.27 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 2.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is -183.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,180,000 after buying an additional 1,439,529 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,645 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 963.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,778,000 after purchasing an additional 413,891 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,928,000 after purchasing an additional 368,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,499,000 after purchasing an additional 351,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

