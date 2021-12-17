Zacks: Analysts Expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.36. Mimecast posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MIME shares. Colliers Securities lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,327. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.95.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

