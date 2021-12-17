Zacks: Analysts Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $320.35 Million

Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report $320.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $321.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $320.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $233.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $475.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $526.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.40. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,301 shares of company stock worth $25,798,974 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

