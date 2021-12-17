Zacks: Analysts Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.25. MP Materials reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 86,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 27.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

MP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 74,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

