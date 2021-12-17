Zacks: Analysts Expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $573.12 Million

Brokerages forecast that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will report $573.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $603.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $542.62 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $441.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

NFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

NFG opened at $62.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average of $54.84. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

