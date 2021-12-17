Zacks: Analysts Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report $137.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.70 million to $143.90 million. NovoCure posted sales of $143.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $539.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $535.50 million to $545.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $590.26 million, with estimates ranging from $541.70 million to $619.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 40.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 89.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.81 and a beta of 0.96.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.