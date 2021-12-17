Zacks: Analysts Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.10 Million

Analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to post $17.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems posted sales of $13.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $61.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $61.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $68.35 million, with estimates ranging from $68.00 million to $68.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Shares of OSS stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 28.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 108,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

