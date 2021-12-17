Zacks: Analysts Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report earnings per share of $3.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the highest is $3.35. Primerica reported earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $12.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Primerica by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 20,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Primerica by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $150.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica has a 12-month low of $128.84 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

