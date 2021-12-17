Zacks: Analysts Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.42. SmartFinancial reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMBK. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

SMBK opened at $26.42 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $443.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

