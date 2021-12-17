Zacks: Analysts Expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million.

LEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.65.

LEV stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lion Electric by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

