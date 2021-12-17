Zacks: Analysts Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Brokerages expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post $2.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.28 billion and the lowest is $2.36 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $11.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $13.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLK. Barclays boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.08.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,900,000 after buying an additional 1,044,618 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after buying an additional 710,044 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,701,000 after buying an additional 612,509 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,832.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,151,000 after buying an additional 532,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $74.42 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

