Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post sales of $7.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.51 billion and the lowest is $7.07 billion. CarMax reported sales of $5.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $30.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 billion to $32.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.29 billion to $33.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX stock opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.08.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.